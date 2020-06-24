Broadway at the Beach announces additional measures to keep visitors safe, healthy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Broadway at the Beach announced new initiatives to keep visitors healthy and safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information on Broadway at the Beach’s website, employees will begin frequent cleaning and sterilization of high-touch areas; adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the property; adding ground decals where lines form to promote social distancing; and making face masks available at many merchant locations, among other initiatives.
Broadway at the Beach employees and merchants will be wearing face masks or coverings.
Guests are asked to wash and sanitize their hands frequently, not touch their face, cover coughs, and remain six feet apart.
“Together we can maintain a healthy and responsible environment at Broadway at the Beach for all to enjoy,” staff states.
The additional measures come as Horry County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Grand Strand has been declared a hot spot for the novel coronavirus.
As of June 23, Horry County has registered 2,189 positive COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.
