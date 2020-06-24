Amusement parks, July 4 events latest N.C. reopen bills OK’d

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized yet another Republican attempt to let more businesses reopen despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions on commerce.
Lawmakers also sent the Democratic governor a measure approved Tuesday that would prevent his executive order limiting outdoor gatherings from blocking July 4 parades or fireworks.
Cooper already has vetoed two bills pushed by the GOP-controlled legislature designed to overturn his executive orders that have kept bars and gyms shuttered since March.
Amusement parks, wedding reception venues and fairs and carnivals would be the latest entities targeted for reopening in a bill approved Tuesday.
