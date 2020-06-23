Woman shot during fight at Lumberton motel, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Lumberton motel that hurt an innocent bystander.
The 26-year-old female victim told officers that on Monday night she went to the Motel 6 on Lackey Street to pick up a family member when an argument broke out between several people and an employee at the motel.
The woman said she was trying to leave when she heard several gunshots and saw a person near the motel lobby door with a gun pointed in her direction.
The victim realized that she had been shot and was driven to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or may have information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Paula McMillan at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
