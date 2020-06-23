Two dozen Horry County employees test positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County officials provided an update Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases among employees.
According to information from the county, 24 Horry County employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of June 23.
Additionally, 82 Horry County employees are currently working remotely or utilizing medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by department:
While county offices remain operational, community members are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means.
Residents should call first before visiting any office in person, as many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space.
Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. One will be provided to those who don’t have a mask, a press release stated.
