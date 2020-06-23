Tidelands Health sees ‘dramatic increase’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent days

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is urging residents and visitors to take precautions after a “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past five days, officials said.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized at Tidelands Health facilities in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, according to a press release from the healthcare provider.
In contrast, there were three COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized at their facilities Thursday. The number jumped to nine Friday and has been increasing since, officials said.
“I cannot say strongly enough how important it is that everyone take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community. Lives are at stake. We need our residents and visitors to wear a mask when around others, to practice good hand hygiene and to observe social distancing. These simple steps will save lives on the Grand Strand – maybe even your life or the life of someone you love,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs.
Tidelands Health also announced Tuesday morning that visitation within its facilities will be suspended effective Wednesday, June 24, at 7 a.m. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life, labor-and-delivery and pediatric patients.
In addition, Tidelands Health is consolidating two planned COVID-19 testing events into one free clinic scheduled for Friday at Coastal Carolina University.
The Palmetto State has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently.
