Tidelands consolidates testing events at Coastal Carolina University on Friday

“With cases of COVID-19 spiking in our region, we are seeing unprecedented demand for testing,” said Tidelands Health chief operating officer Gayle Resetar in the news release. “In consultation with representatives from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to consolidate this week’s testing clinics to a single event on the CCU campus, which can more safely accommodate thousands of individuals arriving in hundreds of vehicles.”