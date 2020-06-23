Sheriff’s office: Suspect intentionally ran woman off road, killed her in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County after authorities said a man intentionally ran a woman off the road and killed her.
Robeson County deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton to a vehicle being forced off the road.
Investigators said 37-year-old Melissa Lowery was driving on Cabinet Shop Road when she was intentionally hit by another vehicle multiple times and then she hit a concrete culvert.
Lowery died at the scene.
Deputies arrested 65-year-old Jerry Locklear in the case. He is charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.
He is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
