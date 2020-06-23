Rankin wins runoff election for District 33 state senate seat, according to unofficial results

Rankin wins runoff election for District 33 state senate seat, according to unofficial results
Left: Luke Rankin; Right: John Gallman (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 9:24 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Longtime South Carolina Sen. Luke Rankin defeated challenger John Gallman in Tuesday’s runoff election, according to unofficial results.

With 98% of precincts reporting in for District 33, the Associated Press called the race for the Republican incumbent around 9 p.m.

Rankin, who was first elected to serve District 33 back in 1993, had 57% of the vote to Gallman’s 43%.

As it stands, Rankin currently doesn’t have a challenger in November’s general election.

Click here for more unofficial results from today’s runoff elections.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.