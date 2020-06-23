Rankin wins runoff election for District 33 state senate seat, according to unofficial results

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Longtime South Carolina Sen. Luke Rankin defeated challenger John Gallman in Tuesday’s runoff election, according to unofficial results.
With 98% of precincts reporting in for District 33, the Associated Press called the race for the Republican incumbent around 9 p.m.
Rankin, who was first elected to serve District 33 back in 1993, had 57% of the vote to Gallman’s 43%.
As it stands, Rankin currently doesn’t have a challenger in November’s general election.
