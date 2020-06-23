Police arrest man wanted in connection to Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a Lumberton shooting last week is in custody.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, the shooting happened on Page Street on June 17.
The victim told officers he was sitting in his car when he was shot. Police said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, 42-year-old Nicholas Leggett was identified as a suspect.
Leggett turned himself in on June 19, the release stated. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a firearm inside city limits.
Leggett was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center under a $152,500 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Yvette Pitts with Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.
