PALMETTO PRIORITY: Which Grand Strand restaurants are in compliance with state initiative?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state hospitality officials announced a new initiative aimed at providing safe restaurants for staff and customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called Palmetto Priority, it is an initiative brought together by the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, and S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.
Restaurants found to be in compliance will be given a decal to place in their windows, as a sign of their commitment to operating a safe and healthy environment.
WMBF News is compiling a list of restaurants that have been recognized with the Palmetto Priority seal.
Send the name of the restaurant and a picture of the decal to news@wmbfnews.com, or to the WMBF Facebook page.
