Man charged with attempted murder in Carolina Forest shooting case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in the Carolina Forest area.
Back on March 18, officers responded to Glenforest Road for a shots fired call, according to a report from Horry County police.
A witness said on scene told police a man exited a black vehicle, possibly a Chrysler, and opened fire on another car in the parking lot.
The suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled eastbound on Highway 501, the report confirms.
Police said another person on scene wrapped a towel around the victim’s arm. The victim then retreated to his vehicle and drove off, according to the report.
Police reportedly found multiple blood drops and a shell casing in the parking lot.
According to Horry County police, 22-year-old Jakee Green was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.
Online records show Green was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.
