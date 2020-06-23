Loris interim city administrator hands in resignation

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The interim city administrator for Loris is stepping down, according to Mayor Todd Harrelson.
Harrelson said that Dennis Drozdak gave leaders his resignation on June 4 and it will take effect on June 30.
The mayor said that differing management styles led to Drozdak’s resignation.
“I personally hate to see Mr. Drozdak leave. Loris has seen many improvements and has moved to new and improved ways of doing things under his management,” Harrelson said.
The city has budgeted for a finance director/accountant to fill in while leaders search for a new administrator.
