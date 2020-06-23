‘I would consider going somewhere else’: W. Va. governor urges residents to avoid Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – West Virginia’s governor is cautioning residents of his state from visiting Myrtle Beach after he said dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 after coming back from a trip to the Grand Strand.
Gov. Jim Justice said that if residents have visited Myrtle Beach, then they should get tested when they come back home.
"This is enough," Justice said. "If you've gone to Myrtle Beach, we want you tested. When you get back, take advantage of our free testing locations.
He also added that those who have planned trips to the Grand Strand should reconsider going somewhere else on vacation.
“Myrtle Beach is an absolute hot spot and, if I were you, I would consider going somewhere else. But, if you end up going to Myrtle Beach, when you come back, please get yourself tested,” Justice said.
Last week, the Preston County Health Department in West Virginia said a recent outbreak in the county was linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.
Now health officials said there are six West Virginia counties with coronavirus cases tied to Myrtle Beach.
