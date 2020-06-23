Fourth person charged in burglary, shooting at Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a home burglary and shooting last month in Murrells Inlet.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jeffery Devin Powers, of Conway, surrendered to authorities Tuesday and has been charged with attempted murder, burglary and armed robbery. Bond has been set at $200,000.
Powers is one of four people accused of breaking into a home on Lomax Court in Murrells Inlet on May 20 and shooting the homeowner when he came home unexpectedly.
Alexis Storm Flores, 19, and De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, were arrested after a traffic stop in North Carolina. Levi Cordell McIlwraith, 20, surrendered to authorities in Horry County.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.