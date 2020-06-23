FIRST ALERT: High humidity and afternoon storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our summer weather continues with high heat and humidity throughout the rest of the week.
Today is very similar to what we saw on Monday but with a few more storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s along the beaches and lower 90s inland. Our best storm chances get going around 2 PM and continue into the evening hours after our atmosphere heats up. The showers and storms will remain scattered with a strong storm capable of thunder, lightning and some heavy rain possible.
Heat index values this afternoon will make another run for the triple digits. We saw the triple digits on Monday briefly and it’s possible once again this afternoon. As the sea breeze blows through, keep an eye on the Feels-Like temperature. It cools down the temperature but raises the dew point during these summer afternoons.
Our rain chances will remain scattered on Wednesday as the upper-level disturbance swings through our area. The SPC has highlighted our area under a marginal risk for a strong storm or two Wednesday afternoon but at this rate, I think that threat is better off to the west. Regardless, we cannot rule out a strong storm or two Wednesday afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland on Wednesday.
The upper levels of the atmosphere will dry out for a bit for the end of the week. We will hold onto a stray shower chance on Thursday morning. Outside of that, look for a rain-free forecast from Thursday afternoon through Sunday. While we’re drier higher up, we’re still humid near the surface. Heat index values will climb back into the upper 90s and triple digits by the weekend.
