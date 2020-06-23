Conway man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested for child sex crimes Monday, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Timothy Daeshawn Williams, the release stated.
Williams, 25, allegedly solicited sex from a minor, engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
Williams is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Williams is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
