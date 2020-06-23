City Council approves resolution to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders have approved a resolution to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square.
Charleston City Council voted unanimously on the resolution Tuesday night.
“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote. ”God bless you all.”
It took nearly two hours to reach the decision during Tuesday evening’s meeting as public comments were heard, and council members spoke about the issue.
Nearly 300 people submitted written comments in favor of removing the statue, and around 50 people sent comments stating that it should stay up.
City officials have said they will be consulting with historians and a committee to find a new place for the statue. Calhoun’s statue is the latest monument removal in a wave of similar actions throughout the country following George Floyd’s death.
A majority of council members have said they support the resolution which will bring the statue down from atop a 100-foot monument.
The resolution, which Mayor John Tecklenburg announced last week, would place the statue permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”
The vote follows Monday night’s protests between one group that wants the statue to remain in place and another that wants it removed because of Calhoun’s pro-slavery stance.
Charleston Police closed Marion Square at 8 p.m. Monday night over fears of violence.
It has since been reopened.
