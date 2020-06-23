ASP cancels Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl; child found safe

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-month-old girl Tuesday afternoon after she was found safe.
Arkansas State Police originally issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.
She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.
ASP said McClanton may have been traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima without a license plate.
Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.
They also released pictures of her parents Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn. and Miracle Auimatagi, 21.
Police said Auimatagi was 5′4′' and weigh about 197 lbs.
