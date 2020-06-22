Yard waste collection in Florence suspended through Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence is suspending yard waste collection through Friday, according to officials.
“The City’s Knuckle Boom loader is still running and collecting larger yard waste piles. City staff understands the inconvenience to customers and apologizes for the interruption to service,” a press release from the city of Florence stated.
According to the release, garbage and recycling collection will continue to operate on a regular schedule.
Officials anticipate yard waste collection will resume on Monday, June 29.
