Tidelands Health receives $500K grant from The Duke Endowment

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new grant courtesy of The Duke Endowment will allow Tidelands Health to continue to improve its health and wellness mission.
According to a press release, the $500,000 grant will be used to support the Tidelands Community Care Network, a public-private partnership that helps break down barriers to provide access to medical care for uninsured and under-insured adults.
The Tidelands Community Care Network was established in 2011 with the support of a $500,000 grant from The Duke Endowment. Since that time, the program has received more than $2.5 million from the organization.
“The ongoing generous support of The Duke Endowment makes the important work of the Tidelands Community Care Network possible,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health. “This substantial grant will directly help our community members get the access they need to a range of health care services.”
