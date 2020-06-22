Single-vehicle crash causes back-ups on Highway 90; 1 person hurt

1 person suffered non-life-threatening injuries at this single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 90/Wildhorse Dr. (Dispatched to #HCFR at 5:00 p.m.)@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.



Please avoid the area to all first-responders to work safely, and to avoid possible delays.