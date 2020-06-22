Single-vehicle crash causes back-ups on Highway 90; 1 person hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 90 in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were dispatched around 5 p.m. to Highway 90 and Wildhorse Drive.
Video taken from the scene shows what appears to be a work van that veered off the road and flipped on its side.
HCFR officials said that the one person hurt in the crash is expected to be OK.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews investigate and clear the crash.
