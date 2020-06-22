Senior Spotlight: MBHS grad thanks teachers, exclaims ‘I love all of you’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A now Myrtle Beach High School graduate reflects back on her senior year and said she is a proud four-year cheerleader.
The Senior Spotilght is Brookelyn Dickenson, who said her high school teachers are her inspiration.
“Ya’ll have definitely made me who I am today, and I love all of you and thank you for helping me graduate,” Dickenson stated.
Her future plans include attending Horry Georgetown Technical College for a semester and then Dickenson said she hopes to transfer to Appalachian State and major in nursing.
As far as a proud moment at MBHS, Dickenson said football and basketball are up there, “even though we didn’t win, but last year we did, so that was a great time.”
She said she is a proud Seahawk and will remember the school spirit.
“I love how we are all a family together and sports are really big and everyone is just community. a community and we all have fun together,” she said.
When looking back at her time, Dickenson said she will miss her teachers the most.
“I had a lot of close teachers; they were my family and I miss walking down the halls. Just a lot about senior year I miss. The sports too, that was a big part of my life. Go Seahawks!” Dickenson said.
