Runoff election to decide District 33 state senate race, other contests

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of runoff elections will take place on Tuesday, June 23, to decide races where a majority was not reached.
One of those races is the state senate race for the District 33 seat.
Long-serving state Sen. Luke Rankin is facing off against challenger John Gallman in the race for the District 33 seat.
There will also be a runoff between George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin to determine who will take the Democratic ticket in the Florence mayoral race.
Other races across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, as well as the state, will be determined by runoff.
The State Election Commission wants to make sure voters understand the rules for voting in the June 23 runoffs.
- If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.
- If you did not vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.
- Many voters throughout the state will have no runoff to vote in.
- Only 23 of 46 counties have a runoff.
- Of those 23 counties, 18 have no countywide offices.
To determine if a specific county has a runoff to vote in, sample ballots can be checked here.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. Anyone still in line when the polls close will be able to cast a ballot. Voters should prepare by:
- Making sure you are registered to vote, and your address is up to date.
- Check your registration.
- Register or update your address.
- Bringing your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
