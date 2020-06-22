Police seize marijuana-infused cookies after drug raid at Conway apartment complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested on several drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a Conway apartment complex.
On June 17, officers were called to the Provincial Apartments at 660 Highway 544 for a narcotics complaint, according to a press release from Conway police.
Police obtained a search warrant for a unit in the complex, and seized 424 grams of marijuana, 7,856 grams of synthetic marijuana infused in cookies and 1.5 Adderall pills, the release stated.
Bailey Andrew Fought, 23, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within close proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana within close proximity to a school, and possession of schedule II narcotics.
Online records show Fought was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the day after his arrest on $22,000 bond.
