Phase One for high school sports in Horry County kicks off Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a big day for student-athletes in Horry County.
Phase One begins Monday, which allows high school football teams to return to the field for conditioning with guidelines in place.
To participate, student-athletes must sign an assumption of risk waiver and have it ready for their coach. Locker rooms will also not be available to use.
School officials said the student-athletes must have their own face mask or cover and wear it at all times except during athletic activity.
As an athlete, something one can expect daily is temperature checks and symptom screenings when arriving.
“Again it’s a phase-in process. This is Phase One that the South Carolina High School League has recommended at this point, so we will be doing those conditions again in more of those small group formats of one coach to ten players at this time, and again this is for team sports,” said Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson.
In those guidelines, it also said it’s important for the student-athletes to inform their coach if they have symptoms or exposure.
Also in the guidelines for resuming high school sports, the South Carolina High School League said it’s essential to the physical and mental well-being of students to return to physical activity and athletic competition.
The league's task force proposed a three-phase approach.
While specifics for phases two and three have yet to be determined, Phase One includes things like social distancing and daily health screenings.
Hand sanitizer also needs to be available.
It also asks if you have any symptoms of COVID 19 or if you’ve been in contact with an infected person.
Athletes also need to bring their own water bottle filled each day with your name labeled on it.
“I know everyone is looking forward to the fall season, but we need to make sure that we’re doing it responsibly and that we’re making sure that health and safety of all of our players and our coaches and our staff are number one,” Bourcier said.
The district said other fall sports will resume with these guidelines on July 6.
Officials with Horry County Schools said the big goal here is to allow all athletes to participate in sports during the fall 2020 season.
