One in critical condition following shooting at Lumberton store, authorities say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night at a convenience store in Lumberton, police said.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers responded to a person shot at the Marathon store located at 1302 Roberts Ave., shortly after 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Hospital for treatment and later transported to another hospital for further care.
Investigators said two people assaulted the 18-year-old prior to him being shot. They are working to identify those two, who left the area before officers arrived.
