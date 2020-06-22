New Myrtle Beach eatery opens doors to public, donates to Grand Strand Miracle Leagues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar is now open to the public.
The new restaurant, located on Rodeo Drive in Myrtle Beach, held its grand opening celebration Monday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
During the ceremony, the restaurant's leadership also presented a check donation to Grand Strand Miracle Leagues.
Walk-On's manager, Doug Hornsby, said it's a cause near and dear to the establishment's heart.
"During those soft opening days, we do charge for the alcohol that's purchased. All the food is free. We did those this past week. All the proceeds from the alcohol sales go to a local charity. Us being a sports-oriented family restaurant, we always like to do things to give back to our community and be involved in the local community. And Grand Strand Miracle League just was a perfect fit for us because all they do for our kids out here. All they do is sports affiliation, so it's great," Hornsby said.
Walk-On’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
