New Myrtle Beach eatery opens doors to public, donates to Grand Strand Miracle Leagues

"During those soft opening days, we do charge for the alcohol that's purchased. All the food is free. We did those this past week. All the proceeds from the alcohol sales go to a local charity. Us being a sports-oriented family restaurant, we always like to do things to give back to our community and be involved in the local community. And Grand Strand Miracle League just was a perfect fit for us because all they do for our kids out here. All they do is sports affiliation, so it's great," Hornsby said.