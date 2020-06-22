WATCH: McMaster, Scott to speak about proposed JUSTICE Act

NORTH CHARELSTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will hold a media briefing Monday to discuss a police reform bill the senator introduced last week.
The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
On June 17, Scott introduced the JUSTICE Act, which addresses police reform and provides for greater accountability and transparency among law enforcement officers, a release stated.
The proposed legislation comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“The murder of George Floyd and its aftermath made clear from sea to shining sea that action must be taken to rebuild lost trust between communities of color and law enforcement. The JUSTICE Act takes smart, commonsense steps to address these issues, from ending the use of chokeholds and increasing the use of body worn cameras, to providing more resources for police departments to better train officers and make stronger hiring decisions,” Scott said.
According to a release, the JUSTICE Act strengthens the training methods and tactics throughout law enforcement jurisdictions, especially regarding de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene, providing law enforcement with new funding to do so, and will also end the practice of utilizing chokeholds.
