McLeod Health, DHEC offering free COVID-19 testing clinic in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, will offer a free COVID-19 testing clinic for the Pee Dee community this week.
According to a press release, the clinic will be held on Wednesday, June 24. It is open to individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McLeod East parking deck, located at 955 E. Cheves St., in Florence. Participants will enter the parking deck on Griffin Street.
Those interested in being tested should remain in their car, according to McLeod officials. For safety reasons, it is a drive-thru and not a walk-in site.
