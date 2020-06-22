Many coronavirus precautions in place ahead of July 4th 5K races along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many Fourth of July events in the Grand Strand have been canceled due to coronavirus, but some events will go on as planned, with many precautions in place.
Two 5K races will be held - one at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach and the other in North Myrtle Beach. Both events will be put on by NS Promotions.
The safety precautions start before the races even start. Runners will pick their race packets up in the three-day period leading up to the race, and they’ll be able to simply drive through at Native Sons in Myrtle Beach to do so without ever leaving their cars.
There will also be a staggered start.
“We’ll start first of all with those faster runners, like the sub-20 runners,” Dawn White, of NS Promotions, said. “We’re going to let them go first. Then, based on whatever your bib number is, you’re going to be called up to the line and we’ll let you start – probably five or 10 people at a time every 10 to 20 seconds.”
There also won’t be a water stop. Instead, organizers will offer bottles of water at the start, or runners can bring their own hydration.
There also won’t be an award ceremony after the race, but runners who win awards can pick theirs up at a later date from Black Dog Running Company or Fleet Feet Myrtle Beach.
White said anyone who has concerns can simply not attend the race.
“Ultimately, you need to decide what is best for you,” White said. “We aren’t forcing anyone to come to these races. The city council is behind this, the city of Myrtle Beach. So we wanted to offer this race so that people can get out and they can enjoy and they can compete.”
