Man arrested in connection with shooting in Bennettsville stemming from rival rap songs, authorities say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Bennettsville police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night.
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Calvonta Zimmerman is facing two counts of attempted murder for the shooting that happened near Woodrow and North Everette streets.
Zimmerman is accused of firing several shots into an occupied vehicle. He turned himself in on Monday without incident, a press release stated.
“Detectives have a culmination that this is an ongoing feud over rival rap songs,” according to the press release.
