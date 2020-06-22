HGTC begins construction on Turf Care and Demonstration Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Georgetown Technical College has started construction of a new Turf Care and Demonstration Center for the Golf and Sports Turf Management program.
According to a post on HGTC’s Facebook page, the college recently broke ground on the 27,500 square foot center located on the Conway campus off of Technology and Victory Drive.
The center was designed by Craig Schreiner, a local Myrtle Beach golf course architect. According to HGTC, it will feature:
- Par 3 hole with TifEagle putting surface
- Bentgrass and bermudagrass demonstration green
- Seven types of lawn grasses for homeowners and lawn care professionals to evaluate
- One bunker
- Zoysia tee
- Toro Irrigation System designed to maximize efficiency while reducing the need to irrigate
The system is also designed for golf, commercial and residential situations respectively. The drainage system will keep all water on the HGTC campus, a press release stated.
According to HGTC, the Turf Care and Demonstration Center should be complete and ready for students and the community on Aug. 1.
