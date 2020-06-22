FIRST ALERT: Turning up the temperature dial, afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re off to a warm start for the new work week with temperatures in the 70s this morning. As you head out the door this morning, you may want to trade that warm coffee for an iced coffee as temperatures will quickly climb throughout the morning hours, keeping the summer heat and humidity around.
Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland today. The heat index will range from low-mid 90s at times this afternoon.
Similar to the Sunday, there is a slim window of opportunity for showers and storms to form, especially along the sea breeze this afternoon. Rain chances are at 20% today, even for those areas up in Darlington and Florence County. Once again, most of us will stay dry for today.
Our rain chances remain scattered at 40% for Tuesday afternoon with a little bit more coverage across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs remain warm and the heat index will climb into the mid-upper 90s at times Tuesday afternoon.
An upper-level disturbance will slide across the Carolinas on Wednesday, leading to additional showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will remain warm with the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon hours at 40%. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with this system, especially with the amount of energy we will have around by the middle of the week. At this point, I would expect thunder, lightning and heavy rain to be common Wednesday afternoon.
