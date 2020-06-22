FIRST ALERT: Turning up the temperature dial, afternoon storm chances continue

An upper-level disturbance will slide across the Carolinas on Wednesday, leading to additional showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will remain warm with the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s inland. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the afternoon hours at 40%. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with this system, especially with the amount of energy we will have around by the middle of the week. At this point, I would expect thunder, lightning and heavy rain to be common Wednesday afternoon.