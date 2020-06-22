FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Depression 4 develops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of low pressure well of the east coast of the US become a substropical depression.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Subtropical Depression Four was located near latitude 38.2 North, longitude 65.7 West. The subtropical depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph and this motion is forecast to continue through tonight.
A motion toward the northeast is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible tonight and early Tuesday, and the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm. Slow weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon or evening.
The system will pose no threat to the US.
A subtropical storm is a storm system that has characteristics of both tropical systems and areas of low pressure more like what is seen during the winter months.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.