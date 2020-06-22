FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and a few storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer-time heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the week.
Monday saw temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area with the heat index in many areas reaching to 100 degrees for the first time this year. Similar weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
While a stray storm or two will be possible this evening, the rest of tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.
Tuesday will see another quick climb in temperatures with readings reaching the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. Once again, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 through the afternoon. The afternoon will also see a 40% chance of pop up showers and storms. A few of the storms will likely linger into Tuesday evening.
Wednesday will see similar afternoon temperatures, but rain chances will drop to 30%.
The upper levels of the atmosphere will tend to dry out a bit for the end of the week and into the week. The result will be a rain-free forecast from Thursday through Sunday. While the upper levels dry out, the lower levels stay humid - meaning more typical summertime heat and humidity through the weekend.
