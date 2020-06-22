FIRST ALERT: A few storms at times through Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer-time heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the week with a few storms at times this evening and again on Wednesday.
Scattered storms will be possible through the evening and early night hours tonight. A few of the storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s.
Wednesday will see another quick climb in temperatures with readings reaching the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. Once again, the heat index will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 through the afternoon. The afternoon will also see a 40% chance of pop up showers and storms. Some of the storms may once again be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Thursday will see similar afternoon temperatures, but rain chances will drop to 30%.
The upper levels of the atmosphere will tend to dry out a bit for the end of the week and into the week. The result will be a rain-free forecast from Friday through Sunday. While the upper levels dry out, the lower levels stay humid - meaning more typical summertime heat and humidity through the weekend. Temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s inland and to near 90 at the beach.
