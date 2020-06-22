DHEC increases testing goal as coronavirus cases rise in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announce it is increasing its testing goal as COVID-19 continue to spike in South Carolina.
The state’s original testing goal was 110,000, which is roughly 2% of the state’s population, which was exceeded in May.
As of Monday, the goal has been increased to 140,000 for June, July and August and 165,000 for the rest of the year.
RELATED LINK | COVID-19 screening and testing sites
“Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread and indicating where resources are most needed in the state. Increased testing also helps provide a better understanding of the overall prevalence of the virus within South Carolina,” DHEC said in a press release.
DHEC, hospitals, health care providers and community partners have been holding mobile testing clinics across the state in order to have coronavirus testing more accessible.
There are currently 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21, but more events are added regularly.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.