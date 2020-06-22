DHEC announces six new COVID-19 deaths, 1,002 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,002 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and six additional deaths.
Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 25,666 and those who have died to 659, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (56), Georgetown (12), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (125), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Marion (10), Marlboro (8), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46)
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,971 and the percent positive was 12.6%.
As of Monday morning, 3,364 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,119 are in use, which is a 67.91% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,119 inpatient beds currently used, 731 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
