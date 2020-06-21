Unity March in Charleston begins in commemoration of Mother Emanuel tragedy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Unity March has begun Sunday afternoon in observance of the fifth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME tragedy.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
You can watch video of the event below or click here.
Organizers said the church and the city of Charleston will lead the march through downtown Charleston beginning at the Maritime Center at 10 Wharfside Street traveling down Calhoun Street to the Mother Emanuel AME Church at 110 Calhoun Street.
A press release states that upon arrival at the church selected speakers, including the Emanuel Nine family members and representatives and the family of Walter Scott, will address the call for racial justice and equality sweeping the nation.
“In years past, we have observed this day in mourning,” said Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church. “This year, while we continue to grieve, we must honor the Emanuel Nine by actively promoting anti-racism within our community and by providing a safe space to engage in important conversations.”
