How much would it cost to build the Busbee Bypass?

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Constructing the Busbee Bypass would cost between $172 and $228.5 million, according to the latest estimates from Horry County Government.
Designed to connect S.C. 544 with U.S. 701 South in Conway, the proposed road and bridge project would provide another route over the Waccamaw River. The road’s proponents have not identified a funding source for the project, but they plan to present the latest estimates to the Horry County Legislative Delegation.
“We’ve got to have some help from the state, whatever we do,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, one of the project’s supporters. “[With] all of the paralysis actually that it will prevent — it’s a very worthwhile project.”
The idea for the bypass emerged from the flooding of Hurricane Florence in 2018. During that disaster, state and federal officials built emergency dams along U.S. 501 near the Waccamaw River to keep water off the highway. Flooding cut off other major routes, including S.C. 9, S.C. 905 and S.C. 22.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said the traffic woes during Florence highlighted the area’s infrastructure needs.
“There’s no question,” he said. “We need another way over the Waccamaw River.”
In the aftermath of Florence, state and local leaders began discussions about raising the roadbed of U.S. 501 near the river. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) even sought federal funding for an $11.6 million project that would have raised the road by two feet. The funding would have also paid for studies looking at the benefits of placing culverts beneath road to allow floodwater to move through the area more easily.
But the grant application — the only one the DOT submitted for that type of funding — proved unsuccessful, said Leland Colvin, the DOT’s deputy secretary for engineering.
