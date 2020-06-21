FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather with daily storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity is back in full force and does not look to be going anywhere over the next week. If you have plans for Father’s Day outside today, be sure to stay cool! It’s going to be a warm afternoon.
Highs today will reach the mid-upper 80s in Horry County. We will see mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy throughout the afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon at 20%. While most locations will remain dry, a chance for a shower or two cannot be ruled out.
As we head into the new work week, the heat and humidity continues with increasing temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches and the mid 90s inland. The humidity will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s at times throughout the afternoon.
Not only will the humidity make it feel worse, it will also provide for daily rain chances this week. The best chance of rain looks to arrive Wednesday and Thursday at 40% with a weak disturbance sliding through the area.
Regardless, this forecast looks more summer-like and better for those beach plans this week.
