FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity return with showers and storms possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our warming trend is set to continue as we head into the start of our next work week.
The heat and humidity will only increase throughout the next several days. Highs will top out in the upper 80s across the Grand Strand and Low 90s across the Pee Dee. Feels like temperatures will also be well into the 90s, especially inland. A few hit or miss showers will also be possible throughout tomorrow afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain possible.
Unsettled weather is also expected to make a return for our next work week. While only isolated showers and storms are expected on Tuesday, the better chance for scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. We look to dry things back out towards the end of next week.
