Faith leaders create ‘Jubille Justice Agenda’ to improve lives of Black SC residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, Faith for Black Lives and the Seventh District AME Church released the Jubilee Justice Agenda.
The document has nine points, which consists of recommendations aimed at improving the lives of Black citizens in South Carolina.
Here’s a look at the agenda’s areas of concern and the recommendation :
Housing
- Petition city and county councils to implement property tax cut incentives for developers building mixed income and affordable housing [1]
- Petition cities and counties to enact inclusionary zoning ordinances
- Petition city councils across the state to consider diversity requirements for the appointees to federal HUD Boards of Commission at the municipal level (Mayors and City Councils appoint members to these commissions.)
Education
- Equity in teacher/administrator pay, resources and infrastructure quality standards for public K-12 schools and in early childhood education across the state
- Increase state and local funding for afterschool programs at public K-12 schools
- Increase state funding to technical colleges, HBCUs and public universities across the state, particularly for programs supporting first-generation college students and for experiential learning (study abroad programs, job shadowing, internships, etc.)
Criminal Justice
- Petition city police departments and county sheriff’s offices across the state to adopt the recommendations outlined in President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing
- Mandate all city police departments and county sheriff’s offices create citizen advisory committees with the authority to subpoena their respective law enforcement office
- Pass hate crimes legislation in South Carolina and repeal mandatory minimum sentencing for nonviolent drug offenders
Economy
- Petition state and local government to provide grant funding for black-owned small businesses
- Create an accountability measure to ensure state, county and city government entities are entering a required minimum of their contractual agreements with black-owned businesses
- Raise the state minimum wage to $15/hour
Food Security
- Utilize the federal Opportunity Zones legislation to incentivize the development of grocery stores in current or former food deserts/swamps in qualified census tracts across the state
- Petition city and county governments to create citizen-led municipal food policy committees across the state
- Increase funding for food in after-school programs at public schools and local faith entities across the state
Health
- Petition the federal and state government for increased COVID-19 testing and funding for contact tracing in the state
- Petition the SC Legislature to expand Medicaid in South Carolina, which aids in keeping rural hospitals open
- Demand increased funding, research & development and staffing to the state’s Office of Minority Health
Infrastructure
- Expand broadband internet, not only in rural parts of the state but also for low-income urban residents
- Demand city, county and state government heighten the standards for water quality and quickly fix water treatment facilities where water does not currently meet EPA or FDA standards
- Repeal the Heritage Act for the removal of Confederate or white supremacist statues and monuments across the state
Climate Change
- Petition city, county and state government to increase funding for flood resiliency projects, drainage solutions, sea walls and disaster mitigation for coastal communities, particularly for the tidal and barrier islands on which the Gullah Geechee Nation has lived for generations
- Demand that city and county councils study the health impact on minority and low-income residents in decisions regarding land use, planning and zoning [1]
- Petition city, county and state government for funding for local community projects that act on environmental justice to address health inequities, air quality and renewable & efficient energy. [2]
Voting
- Petition state government to pass legislation for same-day voter registration and vote-by-mail in South Carolina
- Petition the South Carolina Elections Commission and county election commissions to increase the number of polling precincts in historically and predominantly black and low-income neighborhoods to expedite the voting process on Election Day
- Create a partnership between the 7th District AME Church and organizations like Fair Fight for the expansion of voter protection efforts to combat voter suppression in South Carolina
The agenda will be shared with state lawmakers, according to a spokesperson for the organizations.
