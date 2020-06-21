DHEC: Over 900 new COVID-19 cases in SC, more than 100 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 900 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 907 new confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 24,661.
115 of those confirmed cases were in Horry County, marking the fifth straight day the county reported at least 100 new cases.
The health agency also reported nine additional deaths, including two occurring in elderly patients from Florence County.
The other deaths occurred in Chester, Colleton, Richland, Spartanburg and Sumter counties, respectively.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31).
DHEC also said there are 692 hospital beds across the state being occupied by patients who either tested positive or are being monitored for COVID-19.
The agency said it’s also offering more than 70 mobile testing clinics statewide through July 21. Click here for more information.
