Deputies investigating fatal shooting near Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lake City early Sunday morning.
Maj. Michael Dunn said deputies were called to a home on Solomon Road near Lake City at around 12:48 a.m. for a report of a shooting with a victim.
Maj. Dunn also said witnesses told deputies the shooting happened at the residence while a large gathering was taking place.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372.
