Deputies investigating fatal shooting near Lake City

By WMBF News Staff | June 21, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 9:38 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lake City early Sunday morning.

Maj. Michael Dunn said deputies were called to a home on Solomon Road near Lake City at around 12:48 a.m. for a report of a shooting with a victim.

Maj. Dunn also said witnesses told deputies the shooting happened at the residence while a large gathering was taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-274-6372.

