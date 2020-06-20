Why Horry County took Gardner Lacy Road extension out of plans for Independent Republic Heritage Preserve

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Horry County Government removed the Gardner Lacy Road extension from its plans for the Independent Republic Heritage Preserve.
But county officials insist the road project has not been abandoned.
When the county first bought 3,700 acres for the preserve in 2018, council members said the property’s primary purpose would be conservation. Restoring wetlands there could allow county leaders to earn mitigation credits. Local officials use those credits if they need to fill in wetlands while completing other infrastructure projects, such as those in RIDE III, the nearly $600 million roads package county voters approved in 2016.
The property sits off International Drive on the opposite side of the road from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve.
Although mitigation credits were the central reason for purchasing the land, county officials also said they planned to use a small part of the property for building an extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive.
Carolina Forest residents have long encouraged the county to extend that road, which runs beside Carolina Forest High School and connects with U.S. 501. They see Gardner Lacy as a critical outlet to alleviate traffic, particularly during school arrival and departure times.
When they initially submitted their plan for the mitigation bank — known as the Independent Republic Heritage Preserve — county leaders included a footprint for the road in their proposal.
But late last year, county officials cautioned that the state and federal agencies reviewing the proposal may require that the road be removed from the plan.
On March 30, the county sent in a revised proposal, one without Gardner Lacy Road, said Sean McBride, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Click here to read the full story.
Copyright 2020 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.