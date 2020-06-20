Solicitor Jimmy Richardson tests positive for coronavirus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has tested positive for coronavirus.
He made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday evening.
Richradson says he felt “clammy and a little tired” when he woke up Thursday morning, so he decided to get tested.
Richardson says he got the call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from his doctor that he had tested positive.
In the post, Richardson says several people at his office were tested last week, and a few of them tested positive, but he has no idea how he may have caught it.
Richardson added that his symptoms have not been bad.
He will remain quarantined in his bedroom for the foreseeable future, and he has been quarantined since Thursday.
