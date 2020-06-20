One dead, two hurt after crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - One person has died and two others are hurt following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper David Jones said the crash happened at around 8 p.m. Friday on South Center Road. A car was attempting to turn onto the road when it pulled out in front of another vehicle, striking it in the side.
A backseat passenger in one of the vehicles died. According to Jones, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
Jones also said both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and were taken to the hospital with injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
