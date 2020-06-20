Myrtle Beach officials post ‘Double Red Flag’ warning for rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First responders in Myrtle Beach took to social media Saturday to remind beachgoers of the risks of rip currents.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said some parts of the beach have a “Double Red Flag” warning, which means swimming is closed to the public.
It comes a day after two fatal drownings were reported along the Grand Strand due to rip currents.
The flags are typically found from lifeguard stands along the coast.
The city’s website further explains the flag system on the beaches:
- Double red flag: Water closed to the public, no swimming allowed.
- Single red flag: Hazardous conditions, such as strong waves or currents.
- Yellow flag: Medium hazards, such as moderate surf or currents.
- Green flag: Generally means conditions are good, but encourages beachgoers to still exercise caution.
- Blue flag: Dangerous marine life in the area, such as a large number of jellyfish.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department says if you have questions about the system, ask a lifeguard or an Ocean Rescue crew member.
