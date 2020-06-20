FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weather continues into next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rest of this weekend looks much drier as warmer temperatures settle in across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Temperatures tomorrow will continue to become much more summer-like. Highs will reach the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and low 90s across the Pee Dee. Only about a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two is possible, with most of us staying mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies expected.
Looking ahead towards our next work week, temperatures will only continue to climb. Sunshine, hot temperatures, and high humidity values will give way to very warm temperatures to start off next week with highs in the upper 80s across the beaches and into the low and middle 90s inland.
Shower and storm chances will increase a bit heading into middle parts of next week. We’re still several days out from this next system, but it doesn’t appear to be a total wash out at this point in time.
